A composite cultural act will not do

I agree with those people calling for a stand-alone Irish language act in Northern Ireland instead of a ‘composite cultural act’ which would aim to dilute the possible benefits any Irish language act might bring.

An apparent DUP and others’ concern for all cultures is disingenuous.

Although Arlene Foster has said that a Polish Language Act should take precedence, this is not motivated by multilingual or multicultural concerns, but rather by an anti-Irish agenda.

A ‘culture’ act would, to borrow a French phrase, ‘drown the fish in water’ (noyer le poisson dans l’eau), or should that be the alligator?

Dr Eugene McKendry, Ballymena