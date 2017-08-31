A generation of trailblazers will carry on the work of Princess Diana

As we remember Princess Diana on the twentieth anniversary it is heartening to know that her legacy lives on through tens of thousands of young people who today embody her qualities of kindness, compassion and service.

Many of these young people only know Princess Diana as a historical figure yet they carry the honour of The Diana Award with a huge sense of pride and admiration for the icon whose memory it was set up in.

Princess Diana, is known across the world for her qualities of kindness, empathy and service to others.

We believe that these qualities, which she demonstrated through public and private acts, are her legacy.

The Diana Award is commit ted to continuing this legacy by instilling these qualities in young people.

At the heart of our work is our belief that young people, with the right support, are the best instigators for achieving real, sustainable change in the lives of their peer s and across our communities.

Diana, Princess of Wales believed that young people have the power to change the world and our mission is to foster and develop them to do just that.

Two decades on, we are proud to have the support of Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, who both presented twenty young people, from across the world, with our Inaugural Legacy Award in May this year. Speaking at the event, Prince Harry said “Our mother once said that if we all play our part in making our children feel valued, the result will be tremendous.

“This result was tremendous.”

We, like Princess Diana, believe that by investing in young people, we build a sustainable future for generations to come.

This is Diana’s Legacy.

I am incredibly proud of this generation of positive trailblazers who really are challenging perceptions and changing their communities; I can only imagine that Princess Diana would have been so proud of them too.

Tessy Ojo, CEO, The Diana Award, Moorgate, London