A simple solution to RHI

Why not simply just ask participants to submit their yearly receipts for the cost of the wood pellets, from say year 2020 onwards.

No receipts, no grant payment.

Give participants from now until 2020 to use any profit to be used for start up costs.

Then from 2020 the yearly difference between the cost of the pellets and the RHI grant would be recorded.

You could introduce special RHI Rates tax to cover this yearly difference and would be payable by all participants in the scheme.

This would mean there would be no incentive to misuse the scheme.

John McSorley, Belfast BT5