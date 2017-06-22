After decades of IRA terrorism, NI needs £20bn more than £2bn

Think of the damage to our infrastructure, buildings, roads, etc, owing to the bombing campaign of over thirty years.

Think of the loss of jobs and lives as a consequence.

The compensation paid out to families in vast amounts.

Think of the opportunities of new business from other countries investing their finances into our economy not implemented, the export trading seriously affected.

It has had a dire impact on our economy and it is largely down to a terrorist campaign that Sinn Fein/IRA carried out for over thirty years.

If the DUP were to achieve £20 billion from the Tories it would be much closer to the amount of money that Northern Ireland has been deprived of owing to what everyone now calls ‘the Troubles’.

It’s not difficult to know which of the parties are responsible for the financial crisis we are experiencing.

William Brown, Magherafelt