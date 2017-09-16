All cultures should be mindful to do as the Romans do in Rome

I fail to see why an Irish language act would be important for Northern Ireland.

There are many schools available after hours where interested parties could learn Irish.

Northern Ireland has its culture and southern Ireland have their own culture and neither should be watered down.

One does not want to do a Blair on it, where Islamic courts are set up running along side British courts.

There are 85 of such courts running today in Birmingham, London, Bradford ,Manchester and some in Scotland

Under the 1996 Arbitration Act Islamic Court decisions can be enforced in county courts and high courts.

These courts undermine the British law which should be absolute.

Each culture ought to be mindful that when you go to Rome do as the Romans do...

Dr R Rogers, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim