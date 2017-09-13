Alliance more than twice as likely to side with SF as DUP

I refer to an article appearing (‘Blitz memorial councillor is down but not out in plans for city tribute,’ September 11) in which Michael Long, leader of the Alliance Party on Belfast City Council, made the following claim in respect of how the Alliance party has voted on Belfast City Council:

“We found in terms of recorded votes over the past two or three years, half the time we voted with Sinn Fein and half the time we voted with the DUP.”

This is wildly inaccurate.

Councillor Long and your readers might be interested to learn the real figures.

Over the past two years there have been 38 recorded votes and the Alliance Party voted as follows:

• With SF against the DUP (22)

• With the DUP against SF (8)

• With both SF & DUP (4)

• Against both SF & DUP (4)

Even on the kindest reading of those figures, the Alliance Party was more than twice as likely to vote with Sinn Fein than they were with the DUP.

I trust that councillor Long will quote his figures more accurately in future.

John Hussey, DUP councillor, Ormiston DEA, Belfast City Council

