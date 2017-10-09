Already millions is spent on Irish when NHS in need

Irish is not a British language.

Northern Ireland is British in case some unionists have forgotten that.

Irish must remain an entirely voluntary language just like Spanish or German.

Already £20 million pounds is spent on languages like Irish which is more than enough given the NHS is crying out for more finances.

Irish is not the language of the majority of people in Northern Ireland.

Also, on same sex marriage the European Court of Human rights ruled on 6 June 2016 on a case in France that same sex marriage is not a right.

Terri Jackson, Bangor