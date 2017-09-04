American critic should address the issues at home before advising NI

Mr Edmund Lynch in his latest letter from America (‘There are lessons to be learned from America’s colonial history,’ August 30) goes into some detail about the wrongs committed to the native peoples in his New Jersey homeland in the colonial period.

That much we can agree on.

But what he has failed to address is the contradiction at the heart of his original criticism of Alex Kane’s piece, with his rejection of the consent principle for Northern Ireland.

Mr Lynch wrote in his original green tinged missive: “Under force of arms, in 1919-1921, Britain carved out a portion of Ulster and declared that this land would henceforth be the British province of Northern Ireland.”

That is certainly one interpretation, though a completely biased one which bears little resemblance to the facts and refuses to acknowledge the existence and the right to self-determination of the unionist population.

Another interpretation is that there was a rebellion ‘under force of arms’ which led, eventually, to a semi-independent 26 county Irish state breaking away from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.

We can have our differing interpretations of history, and argue about what led to partition, but this is all academic: Today in 2017, Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom is as much of a reality as New Jersey’s place in the United States of America.

And let us not forget that Northern Ireland’s right to be part of the UK was overwhelmingly endorsed by referenda north and south of the border back in 1998.

In other words, people who actually live in Ireland voted to accept the reality of partition and the right of Northern Ireland to exist as part of the UK.

I would respectfully suggest to Mr Lynch that he puts his mind to resolving the not insignificant social, racial, political and historical legacy issues facing his own country at the moment.

After that, if he has some suggestions for us in the old country, I am sure the readers of the News Letter would be grateful for his wisdom.

Andy Wilson, Ulster Unionist Party councillor, Larne