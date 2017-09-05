Appeasement failed in the 1930s and it is failing in NI now

Carl von Clausewitz wrote “War is the continuation of politics by other means.”

In Northern Ireland the reverse would appear to apply.

Having failed to make the place ungovernable by waging a 30-year war of terror, republicans now doggedly continue their efforts, even when concessions are made, by repeatedly obstructing formation of a working assembly.

Appeasement failed in 1930s Europe.

It is failing again in 21st century Northern Ireland.

Davy Wight, Carrickfergus