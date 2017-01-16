Arlene accusers will look corrupt

Governments don’t sell scams financing environment enhancing responsibility.

Not all, but regretfully some buying into Renewable Heat Incentive saw it as a scam too good to be true.

The scandal is that so many key people failed to prevent greed and abuse getting out of control.

If Arlene Foster is not dishonest, corrupt, incompetent or was not alone in shaping the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme, then her accusers demanding their pound of flesh will themselves look very dishonest and corrupt.

Therefore isn’t it right that before polling day comes, voters know who are honest and competent?

David McNarry, Ukip leader Northern Ireland