Astounding hypocrisy from Dublin over Brexit

Dublin’s leaders and intelligentsia have lost it over Brexit.

Ireland appears bereft of national and patriotic virility.

The doublethink is astounding.

With one hand they eulogise their patriot dead, men who fought for the unqualified ownership and governance of Ireland by Irish men alone.

With the other hand they fawn over unelected Brussels bureaucrats who see Varadkar as a mere regional governor.

Europe holds generations of debt over Ireland’s young, they bully Ireland’s voters and hold the license for Ireland’s oil and gas and much of its land and natural resources.

Connolly and Pearse are turning in their grave.

I voted remain, but the sneering contempt of Juncker and his cronies for the British ballot box has made me a brexiteer.

How Brussels contempt for Irish sovereignty has created an Irish lackey is a mystery.

You listen to Ireland’s leaders and writers and you wonder how they don’t remember their sacred plenipotentiaries led by Michael Collins bullied by negotiators across the table, how they don’t remember the Nice and Lisbon treaties which the Irish voters rejected, and how they don’t remember the crippling austerity imposed by heartless European elites.

When will Ireland’s leaders and intelligentsia regain their dignity and stand up for the Ireland that the men of 1916 cherish fought for?

Brian John Spencer, Belfast