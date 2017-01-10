At least Arlene Foster said sorry, unlike the IRA

It is far from pleasant viewing and listening when six or seven MPs seek to discredit Arlene Foster when the are still wedded to IRA goings.

They forget millions wasted past days blowing up taxpayers’ businesses, property, buses, cars, all the lives killed, murdered UDR, police, innocent workers.

Teebane, Kingsmills, Darkley, two soldiers in west Belfast, La Mon House – the cost of lost lives, no-one has even the decency to say sorry.

At least Mrs Foster said sorry for a mistake, even though not guilty.

Reader, Doagh, Co Antrim