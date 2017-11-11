Balfour declaration marked at Stormont 100 years later

Over 200 people attended a celebration at Stormont to mark the centenary of the Balfour Declaration on Thursday evening.

In November 1917 the British war cabinet – which included Lord Carson as a member – wrote to the leader of the British Jewish community pledging its support to establish a national home for the Jewish people in its ancestral homeland. The declaration is named after the then Foreign secretary, Lord Balfour.

At Stormont, the historian Roy Thurley provided insights into the political and strategic background of the declaration and the Biblical-based faith of many of the war cabinet members.

Pictured above are, from left, Brian Silvester, director International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) Ireland branch, who helped organise the event, Tally Koren, who sang Israeli songs, Steven Jaffe, co chair Northern Ireland Friends of Israel, who also organised, Sharon Bar-Li, deputy ambassador of Israel, Jim Shannon MP, Peter Weir MLA, the host.

Other people present included Rabbi David Singer of the Belfast Jewish community.

We were very pleased to be able to mark this centenary in Belfast.

Steven Jaffe, NI Friends of Israel