Britain must be prepared to walk in face of bad deal

As the European Union continues to be intransigent over Brexit negotiations, the British government should be fully prepared to walk away with no deal rather than agree to a bad deal.

The government would certainly have the support of the British people.

According to a recent Sky Data poll a massive 74% agreed the country should walk away rather than accept a bad, ‘punishment’ deal.

Just 26% think ‘any deal is better than no deal’.

As Justice Minister Dominic Raab has said, the United Kingdom must ‘strive for the very best outcome from these negotiations, but prepare for all eventualities’.

It is worrying, therefore, that the Chancellor, Philip Hammond, has written in The Times that he will only spend money on preparing for a ‘no deal scenario’ just before such a scenario should arise.

The responsible action to take would be to ensure that we are prepared for a no deal scenario now, and not wait until the last minute.

Wouldn’t this also make our negotiation hand strong as the European Union would understand we are prepared to walk away.

If, because of EU bullying, the UK and EU agree to a bad deal, then Britain will be saddled with the terms of the deal for decades.

Let’s hope that the United Kingdom and the European Union negotiating teams reach a deal that benefits both sides.

Lynn Bending. Duston NN5