I am totally disgusted that Brother John Aughey has been given a prison sentence after being involved in an accident on the 13th of July 2015 after his car was surrounded by a republican mob.

No doubt Bro Aughey deserved to be punished for driving offences. I feel little consideration was taken into account that Bro Aughey felt his life was in danger and did what he could to get away from a very dangerous situation.

Unfortunately he was involved in an accident. Furthermore, Bro Aughey is in ill health himself and the main carer for his sick wife. The loss of his licence for two years and a suspended sentence would have been a more appropriate sentence in this case.

I hope that Bro Aughey has the right to appeal and that he has the support of the brethren of his lodge.

SH, North Antrim, By text message