Caleb Foundation: Ulster once again is at the crossroads

The people of Northern Ireland are coming to terms with the implications of the recent Assembly election which has changed the dynamics of our politics and could have significant implications for decisions on a key range of moral and other issues.

A former prime minister of Northern Ireland said many years ago that Ulster stood at the crossroads, and that is where we are once again.

An uncertain future lies ahead, and much will depend on the willingness of our elected representatives to reach a deal that will see the restoration of the devolved institutions.

Failure to do so could see another election or a return to direct rule.

As Christians, we are exhorted to pray for all in authority, and we would therefore urge all evangelical Protestant churches to include prayer for our Province in their services of worship during the next few weeks.

In particular, we request prayer for evangelical elected representatives.

In these circumstances we take comfort from the knowledge that God is sovereign in the life of nations and peoples, and it is our fervent hope that the people of Northern Ireland would put their faith in Him.

“Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord” (Psalm 33:12)

Philip Campbell (Rev), Secretary, the Caleb Foundation