Caution against hasty judgments on Mrs Foster

With respect I would caution those who are making allegations against Mrs Foster as it reminds us all of the muck that was thrown at Saver/Naver the victims group in Armagh.

Individuals had their names dragged through the mud, and still after such protracted investigations a PSNI report has yet to be published.

It left the victims with no group as they knew it and it is a shame to show Mrs Foster in a poor light while journalists compete for recognition while refusing to await procedural investigations to be carried out.

Adverse publicity now could bring enormous limitation to any future court actions on this case.

How could one argue for a fair trial if such media reports have been made public.

Rosaleen Rogers (Dr), By email