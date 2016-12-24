Christian charity gets a gift of food from the Holy Land

A Christian food charity has received a consignment of food products from the Holy Land to distribute amongst homeless people in Belfast in the run up to Christmas.

Local group Northern Ireland Friends of Israel has donated Israeli cake, fruit, snacks and drinks to the outreach organisation which is based at Adullam Christian Fellowship in Sandy Row.

Letters to Editor

NIFI’s co chair Andrew Shaw said “this is the third year we’ve helped ‘Hope on the Streets’ which does tremendous work for people in need”.

Pastor Paul Burns of Hope on the Streets said: “I am delighted to accept this gift of goods from Israel.

“It will make a real difference to people who need help particularly at this time of year”.

Andrew Shaw, Belfast; Steven Jaffe, London. Northern Ireland Friends of Israel