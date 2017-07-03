Clamour over flags, but there was none over the anti-Protestant sectarianism at Felden

Well, well ... nothing has changed.

Nearing every July the same old issues emerge surrounding bonfires, flags and again the hype around what has been clichéd as the ‘marching season’, and of course, folk who are of the Protestant/unionist/loyalist persuasion and background or members of the loyal orders are the annual bogeymen.

Sinn Fein lead the way, in the clamour, a political party inextricably linked with a still in existence, military wing responsible for thousands of murders over the past four decades, then by association, it if not affiliation, it has the residue of blood on its hands.

So, for another year, and once again the Nolan show stirs the phone-ins, and a newspaper columnist attempts to demean the story by stating that flags are hung on the lamp-posts, that a dog visits to mark out its territory.

So when flags are erected in south Belfast, already the narrative clamour from the ‘usual’ politicos, who are up in arms (no pun intended) over the same old saga.

Yet back in August 2015, as a newly proposed mixed social housing development for 97 Clanmill homes, on the former Felden House site in Newtownabbey was nearing completion, there was hardly a whimper from the mouthpieces of any of these parties when there was campaign to deter Protestants from applying for places in this new housing scheme.

At the time, threatening and sectarian graffiti against Protestants was daubed on walls close to the Felden development on the Mill Road, which threateningly included the words ‘No prods in Felden’, ‘Bombed out, burned out and shot’ as well as a personal threat against a named member of staff at Clanmill Housing Association.

Back then, The Mayor of Newtownabbey, Thomas Hogg of the DUP, said back then it was the third incident in the area since July. “There is clearly a concerted campaign aimed at deterring any unionists or Protestants from applying for these new social homes which will be allocated shortly,” he said.

“There was graffiti erected at the entrance wall to Felden earlier in July and last week there were Irish tricolours erected, solely outside this development but not elsewhere in the immediate area which unfortunately sends out a very clear message.

“There are families who had been considering Felden and unfortunately some of them are saying to me they just don’t fell safe to move into the area.”

Unionists in Newtownabbey have said there appears to be a campaign to deter Protestants from applying for places in a new social housing development.

There was not a word of condemnation then from the Sinn Fein rep, Gerry Kelly back then or from the alter ego, Martin Millar the Shinners’ south Belfast spokesman who was only too eager to be at the rally on the Ravenhill Road, against the flags issue.

It is regrettable that we have too many seeking unionist politicians, eager to ferment their own positions rather that stand up and speak out for those they purport to represent.

And by the way, the Felden site is now 100% nationalist!

William Spence, Belfast