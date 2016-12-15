Danny Kinahan: Westminster must be informed of the full extent of the RHI scandal

I raised the issue of the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal during Cabinet Office questions in Westminster yesterday.

It is important that the scale of the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal is understood in Parliament.

I took the opportunity during those Cabinet Office questions to raise the point that £400million will be wasted from the Northern Ireland block grant.

This is taxpayers’ money literally going up in smoke.

I was disappointed to receive the usual response from the Cabinet Office Minister that it was inappropriate to comment on devolved matters.

While there is an ongoing Northern Ireland Assembly Public Accounts Committee inquiry into this matter, I hope the UK government will also keep a close eye on proceedings given that following the GB model would not have seen us in this position.

This is a national scandal and Westminster should understand its full extent.

Danny Kinahan, Ulster Unionist MP for South Antrim