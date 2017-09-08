David McNarry: Barnier is using NI to punish UK

Who is pulling ‘Barmy Barnier’s’ bash the Brits strings ?

Is he absent minded or skilfully coached to expunge unionism’s role as co–author and guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement?

Looks like the latter, judging by the fixation focussing on drawing into Brexit the erroneous implication that the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) and Brexit are linked. There is no correlation whatsoever binding them together.

Instead the more likely case would be that of certain EU elements falling over themselves in order to placate opportunistic extreme republicans.

Unless your face is reddened or your nose is lengthening, it cannot be realistically argued that the GFA married Northern Ireland directly into the EU and gave Brussels a legislative oversight role in the internal affairs of Northern Ireland.

The notion is of course preposterous but then so to is the behaviour of Monsieur Barnier.

International recognition of the GFA does not relate to ‘joint authority’ extending to Dublin, far less expanding across an imaginary line from Dublin to Brussels .

Catch yourself on Monsieur Barnier.

Unionism will not play your negative game of using Northern Ireland to chastise and punish the UK to whom we belong and remain loyal to. Play fair and win our respect.

David McNarry, Co Down