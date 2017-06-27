David McNarry: Well done DUP on the deal with the Tories, but say no to an Irish Language Act

The DUP are to be rightly congratulated in securing a deal with the Tories which benefits Northern Ireland.

It would be both deserving and appropriate to see Arlene Foster enter the First Minister’s Office in a sustainable executive agreeable to implement the Westminster deal in full.

It would be wholly disgraceful to find that Sinn Fein, through a combination of envy and nastiness, walk away from re-uniting Northern Ireland at Stormont.

It would be unacceptable if the price extracted by Sinn Fein to join an Executive was the introduction of an Irish Language Act.

For heavens sake let’s get real, putting into jeopardy money to make a difference is no contest.

To do so would only confirm that Sinn Fein and any who back them on this issue are simply not fit to be in a power sharing government.

David McNarry, Co Down (former Ulster Unionist and Ukip MLA for Strangford)