Discrimination disguised as love for Irish

Protestants are not being given respect and are not being treated equally by Sinn Fein.

Sinn Fein wants to make Protestants feel like foreigners in their own country.

Protestants have already had to change the names of their state from Ulster to the nationalist Northern Ireland.

The police force had to take Royal and Ulster out of their name and insert Northern Ireland instead.

Ulster’s second city changed the name of its authority from Londonderry to Derry.

The national flag cannot be flown over Belfast City Hall except a few days per year.

Now Sinn Fein wants to give special privileges and grants to Irish language speakers.

They want to impose the Irish language on the Protestant people.

Just as was done in the south where the language was used to exclude Protestants and non-nationalists from state jobs and to reward extreme nationalists.

Sinn Fein wants to reserve 10% of jobs in the civil service to Irish speakers.

This is blatant discrimination against Protestants disguised as love for the Irish language.

What concession has Sinn Fein given to unionists for all this compromise?

Nothing except to stop killing and bombing people.

John Hyland, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin