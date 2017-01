The DUP’s reputation for honesty and integrity is fast approaching rock bottom, every day brings fresh evidence of their miss-management of the Renewable Heating Incentive (RHI).

Yet the DUP’s deputy leader asked “What is the election about? It is fairly clearly that it is not about the RHI issue”? (January 17).

Does Nigel Dodds really believe this, is he so out of touch?

Alex Swan, Drumbo