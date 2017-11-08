Dolores Kelly: Enniskillen was an act of savagery

The Enniskillen bombing was a horrific attack that left an indelible impact not only on the victims and survivors but on this entire island.

The callous murder of 12 people was an act of savagery, there is no other term for it.

The actions of those who set out to murder and maim that day stand in stark contrast to the compassion and generosity of many of the victims and their families who have strived to reconcile their town and our communities.

Today my thought and prayers are again with the victims and their families.

Another group who have been denied truth, justice and accountability for the savage crimes committed against them.

Dolores Kelly MLA, SDLP, Upper Bann