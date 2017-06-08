Don’t believe the tough DUP rhetoric on Sinn Fein

Sammy Wilson has been busy writing letters in recent days to the News Letter (see links below) linking the Jihadi terror attacks with earlier terrorist atrocities perpetrated by the IRA, and implicating Sinn Fein for double standards.

Of course the hypocrisy of Sinn Fein’s condemnation of Islamist terrorism is blatant and obvious.

However, readers should be wary of Sammy Wilson and the DUP playing the hard man with regards to Sinn Fein in the run up to an election.

There absolutely has been attempts by Sinn Fein to rewrite history, trying to sanitise the murderous actions of their armed wing. However, in this endeavour they have been assisted by the DUP.

They were hand in hand in the Executive Office at Stormont for almost 10 years, and perpetuating the false and indeed offensive narrative that Martin McGuinness and Ian Paisley were somehow the architects of the peace process.

The DUP are boasting about having no red lines with regards going back into power sharing with Sinn Fein again. That is worrying and not just because of the dangers of an un-costed stand-alone Irish Language Act.

Even more concerning is the potential for the creation of a Historical Investigations Unit – a parallel international police service to investigate the past. This is a proposal which Sinn Fein and the DUP have already agreed on, and given the context of unbalanced legacy investigations and historical revisionism, the public should be very worried about it.

They should be highly sceptical and not fall for Sammy Wilson and his pre-election rhetoric.

John Stewart MLA, Ulster Unionist Party, East Antrim

Sammy Wilson (June 4): Amid terrorism in GB voters in NI have chance to reject SF distortion of its own past terrorism

Sammy Wilson (May 26): Every vote is needed to stop the apologists for terror

Sammy Wilson (May 17): SF election lie about the border