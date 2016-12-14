Doug Beattie: ‘Garda should interview Adams’

Gerry Adams’ refusal to tell police all he knows about the murder of Brian Stack is a test for the credibility of the Garda and the Dublin political establishment.

Gerry Adams recently said that he did not know who I am. I wonder how many people wish he and his associates had never heard of their loved ones, those many victims of republican terrorism who are sadly no longer with us today.

Gerry Adams is an elected representative in the Republic of Ireland and leader of a political party.

He admits he has information regarding the murder of a public servant, namely prison officer Brian Stack, but will not identify others who may have information about this murder because he is protecting the identity of a source in the same way the media protect the identity of sources.

Gerry Adams should have gone voluntarily to the police to assist with their inquiries. The fact that he refuses to do so, means that the Garda should be knocking on his door.

This is the 21st Century and the Republic of Ireland is a liberal democracy. There is not another European capital in which a party leader would refuse to co-operate with the police about the murder of a prison officer.

No society that is based on respect for the rule of law can allow its citizens – least of all those who actually make laws – to withhold information about a murder.

This is not just a test for Sinn Fein, it is a test for the credibility of the Garda and the Dublin political establishment.

Doug Beattie MC MLA, Ulster Unionist Party’s Justice Spokesperson