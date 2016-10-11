Drew was loyal in every respect

I was privileged to be a friend and colleague of Drew Nelson for almost 40 years (and a neighbour for the last 25 years). If one word could be used to describe Drew, that word would be “loyal”.

In his private life, Drew was loyal to his family – his parents, his brother Brian and sister-in law Janet (sadly Brian also died far too young after a long battle with cancer), and his nephews Scott and Stuart, in whose successes, both academic and sporting, he took great pride.

Sadly, Drew never married or had children of his own.

In a more public sphere, Drew was best known for his involvement with, and loyalty to, the Orange Order. That involvement came from a genuine desire to serve, nurture and promote that Institution – it can truly be said that Drew Nelson did not have a selfish bone in his body.

Those who worked closely with him all refer to the vast amount of work and effort put in by Drew behind the scenes. He was both relentless and tireless in the tasks of modernising the Orange Order and ensuring that its aims, objects and activities were not misrepresented or misunderstood. In particular, he took particular pride in showing people around the new Museum at Schomberg House – a lasting example of all his work.

Drew was a solicitor in Dromore for 33 years. His clients came from across the entire local community and he was widely trusted and respected – Drew was loyal to them and they were loyal to him. He had particular expertise in land law and had the uncanny knack of spotting potential problems with rights of way, septic tanks, water rights etc. Indeed, many less experienced solicitors knew that, if they had a problem of their own, they had only to call Drew to receive sound and practical guidance.

Drew also showed his loyalty to the people of Dromore by serving on the old Banbridge Council, including a term as Chairman. It was no surprise that he topped the poll in the Dromore Ward on every occasion or that, during his time on the Council, the impressive Dromore Community Centre was built. That was a special project to Drew and no civil servant or anyone else was going to get in his way – Drew Nelson was a man who ‘got things done’!

Drew had a vast knowledge of local and Orange history and he often told me that, in retirement, he would like to put some of that knowledge into a book.

Sadly, that book will not be written by him and that is the community’s loss.

Finally, Drew had a deep Christian faith and this faith gave him great comfort and succour during his last illness. He was a loyal member of the Church of Ireland throughout his life although (and typical of Drew), he did not always agree with the hierarchy and did not hesitate to make his views known.

Drew Nelson was his own man, a man of considerable ability, a man of the highest integrity, and a man loyal to those whom he served.

He will be sorely missed.

Mark Orr QC, Dromore