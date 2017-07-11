DUP councillors uncharacteristically quiet about language act idea

DUP councillors are strangely and uncharacteristically quiet about Arlene Foster’s hinting at a hybrid language Act to include Ulster Scots and possibly other dialects and languages.

Many Ulster Scots speakers do not want to be dragged in as cover for the proposals signalled by Arlene Foster in the stalled Stormont talks.

It is clearly in the minds of many unionists in Northern Ireland that this would be an Irish language act in all but name.

Unionists on the ground are slowly waking up to what Sinn Fein are demanding in an Irish language act such as affirmative action and quotas (10%) of applicants for public sector jobs having to speak Irish.

Would this apply to teachers, the fire and rescue service, ambulance service, police?

Arlene’s councillors sitting in town halls throughout the country need to come clean, be honest with the voters and say publicly if they support such a hybrid Irish language act.

Alderman Arnold Hatch, UUP, Armagh City, Banbridge &Craigavon council