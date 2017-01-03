DUP should quit until security forces are given immunity

Never mind the RHI scandal; if Arlene Foster and her DUP ministers had an ounce of principle between them they would resign their positions (irrespective of the consequences) until all security personnel who served in Northern Ireland over the last 45 years were afforded the same immunity from investigation /prosecution as the republicans who received ‘ on the run’ comfort letters.

Of course this is unlikely to happen as it would mean relinquishing high office and the salaries and perks that go with it. It’s a bit rich for the DUP to claim that the people want stability, not resignations.

The questions is, who was the cause of the instability in the country over the last four decades? Was it not the DUP and the party they are now in government with?

Thought so.

Any calls for resignations are likely to be met with the old empty battle cry, NEVER, NEVER, NEVER, except this time it will mean what it says.

A Thompson, Dungannon