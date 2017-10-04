Eastwood boycotts Trump but not anti semitism

Was that the SDLP’s Colum Eastwood attending the Labour Party conference in Brighton recently?

Is this the same Mr Eastwood who refused to go to Washington DC for St Patrick’s Day celebrations in protest over President Trump’s racist and bigoted remarks?

Mr Eastwood seems to have no problem attending a conference where anti-semitic remarks were made, and where Mr Corbyn failed to condemn and has done little to root out anti semitism since becoming leader.

Mr Eastwood should show some consistency across the political spectrum when ‘boycotting’ and ‘staying away’ in protest in future.

M Cairns, Cavehill Rd, Belfast BT15