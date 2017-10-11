Enough is enough. Jaw, jaw has failed

Enough is enough, we have more than enough of this tottering Stormont.

The institutions are designed so that a party in the executive can collapse regional government, despite a majority who see it as a real debating chamber for change. The Westminster government see where the problem lies so why do they not tackle it and grant more democracy, such as voluntary coalition?

There used to be greater cohesion between pro-Union parties to form a united front, this seems to have gone away. Why?

Jaw, Jaw has failed. We began with talks about talks, then talks, then agreements ie. Good Friday, St Andrews, Stormont House, and then more talks.

It is time for radical change or our assembly is finished for a long time. Some think the future of the Province is in serious danger when Sinn Fein who supported bomb and bullet and hates Northern Ireland as part of the UK can frustrate the will of the majority. “They have not gone away you know.” Yes, Gerry we know. It is well past time for our red line – democracy – to be on the table at Theresa May’s cabinet.

David Barbour, Coleraine