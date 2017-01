If, as reported, Martin McGuinness is to interview candidates for the post of head of the civil service, can it be assumed that applicants for all future jobs in the public sector will not be disqualified or suffer detriment if they admit to a terrorist background?

If the answer is no, there would seem to be an equality issue. If the answer is yes, maybe the DUP would say when this was agreed.

Ms P.Gray, Bangor