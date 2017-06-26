Ethnic cleansing was SF-IRA goal

It never ceases to astonish at the sheer hypocrisy of SF/IRA.

The most glaring example of their vicious hatred is the attempt to murder almost 60 children at Tullyhommon in the day of the Enniskillen bomb.

This was ethnic cleansing on a grand scale.

All unionists must fight this. It was part of a brutal, nasty wicked ideology that happily approved, and still approves, of killing one’s neighbour in pursuit of an ideology of bloodshed.

The News Letter is to be commended for their recent coverage of those who have been forgotten for far too long.

Now is their time to give voice to suffering and sorrow that has been borne in silence, as republicans have sought to rewrite history.

Rev E T Kirkland, Free Church Continuing, Ballyclare