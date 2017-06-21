Feeling sorrow and pity for the humanist couple, and all humanists

I notice that Laura Lacole and Eunan O’Kane have been granted permission to go ahead with their so-called ‘humanist marriage’ in Northern Ireland.

One cannot but have profound pity, and feel deep sorrow, not only for this couple, but also all humanists.

They have nothing to live for and nothing to die for. They tragically reject all and everything that relates to God.

They delude themselves into thinking that everything ends at death.

What madness, what folly, what blindness, what delusion. Sadly, both Mr & Ms Humanist fail to grasp that there are no atheists in hell – they now all believe!

Alexander Solzhenitsyn, the Russian Nobel Prize winner, who witnessed horrifying atrocities in Stalin’s Gulag labour camps, reminds us that humanism offers no solution at all to mankind’s desperate condition.

He once said: “If humanism were right in declaring that man is born to be happy, he would not be born to die. Since his body is doomed to die, his task on earth evidently must be of a more spiritual nature.”

Yes, our greatest need is a spiritual one, which God can graciously and mercifully meet in the person of the Lord Jesus Christ. This need is forever fully met when we ‘repent, of our sins, and believe the gospel’.

Humanism is then exchanged, by God’s grace and mercy, for eternal salvation.

History records that Friedrich Nietzsche, a German philosopher, detested everything that Christianity represented.

The world knows him, after the title of a book he wrote, called God is dead.

Days after he died in Austria - words on a wall, in graffiti said: ‘God is dead: Nietzsche!’ Someone else wrote under it, ‘Nietzsche is dead: God.’ Yes, it is man that dies, not God.

Our sincere, and earnest prayer for Laura and Eunan is that God, in His grace and mercy, will redeem them from the hypnotic, and sinful spell of humanism – and that they are joined together in marriage with Jesus Christ.

Donald J Morrison, Inverness