FIFA poppy fine beggars belief

The decision of FIFA to impose a fine on the Irish FA of £11,769 because of the display of poppies shown prior to the game against Azerbaijan on the 11th November this year really is so pathetic it beggars belief.

This organisation, discredited by many would not even exist but for the sacrifices made by many brave men including the hundreds of footballers who gave up the game of football for the various battle fields of Europe.

Letters to Editor

Just two years ago I visited the Somme region of France and saw for myself the horror of war before my eyes in the form of thousands of marked graves beautifully and respectfully preserved before my eyes.

People who gave their very lives of all classes and creeds. I also observed the beautiful memorial to the many footballers of many British clubs to the players who paid the supreme sacrifice in giving their very lives.

I believe all the home nations, including the Irish FA must, like the many soldiers, take a firm stand against this ridiculous ruling.

It is about time some common sense let alone respect was shown in this matter and that FIFA worked more at gaining some respect as well as giving respect, particularly so in this matter which we hold very dear.

Raymond Farrell, Councillor, Ballinamallard