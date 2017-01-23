Foster’s lack of grace helped reveal the apotheois of Martin McGuinness

We have come to the end of an era with Martin Mc Guinness’ retirement for health reasons.

Martin has carved a unique role for himself in Irish history.

Because of his courage, relentless determination and ability — and because of the solidarity of his colleagues and the support of the voters—he could pull off the impossible.

However, there was one ceiling even he could not break through: unreconstructed Orange anti-Catholicism. This delayed his final political apotheosis—until Arlene Foster came along.

Because of Arlene’s lack of grace, Martin’s apotheosis has been spectacularly revealed.

From now on, one will hardly see a negative word about Martin Mc Guinness.

He has become the republican/militant version of the great non-violent Congressman John Lewis (Democrat -Georgia): an icon, whom no decent person dare attack.

This may well be Arlene Foster’s enduring contribution— the apotheosis of her former co-first minister.

Of such stuff, miracles are made.

God bless Martin Mc Guinness and grant him a speedy recovery.

Father Sean Mc Manus, President Irish National Caucus, Capitol Hill, Washington, DC