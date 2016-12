Press reports indicate that the two finalists in the race to be head of the civil service will be interviewed by the first and deputy first ministers of as part of the appointment process.

Surely, as Messrs McCormick and Sterling, together with Mrs Foster, feature prominently in the current ash-for-ash debacle, it will be incumbent on the first minister to step aside from any involvement in selecting Northern Ireland’s new top civil servant.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry