Green Party deputy leader: Bomb showed the horror of violence

Today I join with my friends and neighbours in Enniskillen in remembering, with deep sadness, the terrible event of 30 years ago.

Nothing could more clearly demonstrate the cruelty the horror and the pointlessness of violence, and the sorrow of the memory will remain in the heart of our town forever.

And so will our hope. For the lasting legacy of that terrible day is not the division which it so starkly revealed, not a bitter spiral of revenge, but compassion and community.

Gordon Wilson’s words, “I bear no ill will,” reverberated around the world but also embedded themselves deeply here at home.

The generous and brave response of the people of Enniskillen led to long-lasting initiatives for real reconciliation, and the healing of many wounds.

In today’s divided world, the spirit of Enniskillen lives on, in quiet courage, and is needed more than ever.

Tanya Jones, Green Party NI deputy leader and representative for Fermanagh and South Tyrone