Help us to stop the Israel bashing

Our world is a scary place right now.

The news is dominated by the plight of the Rohingya in Myanmar, the continuing disaster in Syria and the prospect of all-out war on the Korean peninsula.

The United Nations was created with the noble aim of maintaining international peace and security and you would therefore think that these issues would be dominating the agenda in its internal structures.

Sadly, not, while our world appears to be spiralling into chaos the UN chooses to condemn the only democracy in the Middle East, Israel.

Some of the resolutions passed by the United Nations in recent times are truly shocking.

While Palestinian women were being murdered and subjugated for the sake of male honour, while Iranian women were being stoned to death for adultery and while Sudanese women were forced to give birth with their legs shackled for being Christian; the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women condemned Israel for violating the rights of women!

The United Nations Human Rights Council whose membership includes Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Venezuela passed 20 resolutions critical of Israel, whilst Iran, Syria and North Korea merited just one mention each.

Perhaps the most risible resolution was passed at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

They decided to rewrite history and support a resolution, submitted by the Palestinians, that ignored Judaism’s ties to the religion’s holiest site, the Western Wall.

It’s clear that the UN is being used by rogue states and other actors to corrupt the goals that it was set up to achieve.

Our country must play its part in making the United Nations honest again and reminding it of its noble objectives. You can contact the Foreign Secretary and ask him to Stop The Israel Bashing at www.israelbritain.org.uk/UN

Doris Cotton, Randalstown