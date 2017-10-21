I have seen many storms worse than last Monday

The stupid decision to close down Northern Ireland for Storm Ophelia was taken by risk averse civil servants – they went to school,went to university and then went to work in the civil service.

They have never taken a risk, borrowed money, worked 100 hours a week, worked at weekends, worked at holiday time, run a business, had sleepless nights worrying about slow trading and no pay if you are sick or have a child, etc.

They are told when to work, when to take holidays, PAYE and NIC payments deducted by someone else and of course I am sure have taken sick days as entitled holidays with full pay.

This storm was a joke – I live in Portrush and have seen many days worse than Monday.

They will of course state the usual that “if it saves one life it was worth it” – tens of millions of pounds?

The same grey men at the stroke of a pen reduce cancer services and close health facilities which result in the deaths of scores of people.

The only difference is that a tree falling a killing someone is obvious whereas people dying quietly in hospices is not.

Finally I will ask: will the civil servants receive full pay and if so will this paid leave be taken off their holiday entitlement?

Time for a COBRA-type committee with civil servants AND real businessmen.

Trevor Cooke, Portrush