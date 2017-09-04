If SF wants to stay out of Stormont, direct rule’s better

Sinn Fein – you are the minority party in a compulsory coalition.

Yet, like a spoilt child, you refuse to sit in the assembly unless you get your way with a list of demands.

You try to hold the Province to ransom, prattling on about an Irish Language act (really?) while health and education suffer.

And try to force your minority moral agenda on the rest of us.

And your party president, who we hear from most, is not an elected politician here or in Westminster.

OK. Stay out of the assembly at Stormont. Direct rule should be a lot cheaper and effective, especially as the DUP will form part of that direct rule.

And they are really in a position to deliver what is best for Northern Ireland.

Lee Maginnis, Portadown