Irish Language Act would be last act of betrayal of the Ulster people

What is the Irish language? Is it the language of the Irish? Well, no, that is English.

Is it known as Irish by its native speakers? Well, no, they call it Gaeilge.

And what does Gaeilge mean? Is it a Gaelic word? Well, no, it is a Brittonic or Welsh word and not Gaelic at all, but it does mean Gaelic and not Irish.

So what is the Irish language? Well, it is an artificial language formulated by de Valera’s translation department as the mental tool for a new Irish national life.

That is what the Shinners will use it for.

Amid all this talk of respect, what do DUP politicians know about the Irish language? Well, nothing – except that an Irish Language Act, if it happened, would be the last act of betrayal of the Ulster people.

Former Lord Mayor of Belfast Ian Adamson OBE. Picture Presseye

To me, as a language enthusiast,it would also be a betrayal of Ulster Gaelic by making de Valera Gaelic a cultural imperative, enforced by law.

Ian Adamson, Former Lord Mayor of Belfast, Holywood

Morning View: Irish must not be forced by law on the community at large