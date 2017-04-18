Irish unity is the best way forward

As an Irish nationalist I occasionally visit the News Letter site to check the temperature of unionism.

I am disappointed that still decades after partition that little or no pragmatism is prevalent in the unionist stance.

For the life of me I can’t fathom this hatred and fear of the idea of a united Ireland.

Since partition non Catholics in the Republic of Ireland have thrived and been treated with total respect and dignity. I would ask unionism to just think outside the box for once and consider being part of one nation that is not Catholic or Protestant but Ireland.

Anybody with a modicum of intelligence or a feeling for how politics work knows that Westminister is desperate for an exit strategy out of the millstone that is the six counties.

The path forward is to unite as one people and above all cut ties with the churches on all sides, and work together as one people towards a peaceful and prosperous future in a secular society.

Brendan McNeice, Wellington, New Zealand