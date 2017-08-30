Is the consultation over health cuts part of a sequence to revive Stormont?

I was one of nine people given speaking rights at the meeting held on Thursday August 24 at the Ulster Hospital, called by the South Eastern Trust.

The event centred on a document produced by the South Eastern Trust called 2017/2018 Financial Planning, Savings Plan.

It was unfortunate that those present had not seen this important document before or during the meeting.

While the cuts to the health service are £70m, between the various trusts, this meeting was used to inform those present regarding the cuts of £10.8m by South Eastern Trust.

During a presentation given by the finance officer the screen used was some 20 to 30 feet from where the public were sitting, it was almost impossible to read in parts.

I also felt that there was a distinct lack of depth in what was being presented.

The document contained plans on cutting expenditure, for example the elective (planned) sessions to be reduced by 600 to 700, as well waiting times in A & E will be longer.

These are but two highlighted from a long list.

I go on to the ‘consultation’ period, the meeting were informed about, which began on August 24 and finishes on October 5, six weeks to the day. A shorter consultation period than usual.

As well to reply to the consultation means either a phone call or letter to the South Eastern Trust; the consultation form cannot be completed without the savings plan document.

We have a multi-tiered health service consisting of a department, a board and five trusts, with highly trained and paid administrative personnel who are now asking the public to tell them what to do – their words are “to give comment on the totality of the savings and in particular specific proposals”.

Quite honestly I am one of those through experience who is highly sceptical of ‘consultation’ – is it merely another box to tick?

From the media we learn that front line staff in the health service is calling for a health minister.

So, a review to date, a meeting called at very short notice, with information regarding finance presented somewhat restricted, a consultation period launched on August 24 lasting only six weeks, a consultation questionnaire which can only be answered in conjunction with the savings plan document, then a call for a health minister.

My humble opinion I wonder is this some well-crafted series of events to bring back the assembly? – by targeting yet again the frail, the elderly and the vulnerable?

Alderman Marion Smith, MBE, BA, Ards and North Down Borough Council, Bangor BT19