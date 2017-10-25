Israel the only free society in Middle East

Israel’s claim is to be the only democracy in the Middle East.

Your correspondent, David Morrison denigrates this claim in the strongest terms (‘Israel has demonstrated a 50-year contempt for democracy,’ October 19).

Perhaps David would like to share with readers in which other state in the Middle East he would like to live if he was a Christian, a woman, gay, or a member of the Communist Party.

According to an objective monitor of democratic rights around the world, Freedom House, Israel is the only free society in the Middle East which guarantees rights to all its citizens. Indeed, it is the only country in the region where the Christian community is safe and growing.

David’s survey of democratic rights in the region neglects the Palestinian Authority.

Unfortunately, Freedom House characterises the PA as “unfree”. There has been no elections there in over 10 years and the PA clamps down on freedom of the press and effective opposition.

Gaza is controlled by Hamas – the Islamic Resistance Movement - which seeks to destroy Israel and replace it by a radical Islamist state between the river Jordan and the Mediterranean sea. Does David, as a champion of the Palestinian cause, think that would be an advance for democracy and progress?

Steven Jaffe, London, Co chair Northern Ireland Friends of Israel