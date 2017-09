Sinn Fein voters from Dublin to Belfast and from Derry to Cork are hurt – but by cuts – not by lack of Gaelic.

And by obstructing the restoration of a Stormont executive, Adams is handing power over Northern Ireland back to English Tory ministers.

Is this what Sinn Fein voters wanted? Does this serve their interests?

Is this now SF priority?

Tom Carew, Ranelagh, Dublin 6