It is reductionist to equate identity to citizenship

Trevor Ringland in his comment (‘NI is as British as Finchley but it is also as Irish as Cork,’ Oct 20) cites the Belfast Agreement’s right to people in Northern Ireland to identify as “British, Irish or both”.

The assumption he makes is that we all know when talking of this what it is that we are talking about; that is geography and the historical interrelatedness of the islands that classical geographers referred to as Britannic; an interrelatedness in the movement of people, and in the, often bloody, making and unmaking of Western Christendom into which the Britannic islands were drawn (of which more should be said in the schools) and now in the problems that a threatened Brexit is raising for these interrelated islands.

That is identifying much as James Joyce, in his autobiographical novel “The Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man” has the boy inscribe his name and address, his identity, in his school textbook “...Ireland, The British Isles, Europe, The World”.

Joyce all his life of residence in Europe registered with the British Embassy.

Had the unionists refused in the Belfast Agreement to rename the proposed “Council of the Isles”, with its historical associations going back centuries, and allowing it to be replaced with “The British and Irish Council” with the implication of two exclusive identities, Trevor Ringland’s view of identity – that is neither is exclusive of the other – would have been furthered – that is we are Irish and British (as are others English and British) and we are Europeans, as others are Europeans, even if we eventually are outside the EU; because we are of Europe as we are of the Britannic isles.

Instead of this a hand was given to those who see the right to be “British, Irish or both”, not in terms of a geographical and historical existence – that has us what we are – but in terms of citizenship of a state, was strengthened by this renaming the “Council of the Isles”

A reductionism purely to citizenship, exclusive of all else, unless the state deems otherwise, allows for saying that if one is not a citizen of “Ireland” the state (the name appropriated by the Republic) one cannot be Irish.

If you want to be Irish you must take out “Irish” citizenship which seems to be Sinn Fein’s position, and which, of course, in terms of the making of whom we are, is as ridiculous as saying one is not European if one is not of the European Union.

W A Miller, Belfast