It matters little whether you have Trump or Poppins as president

In 1961, Dwight Eisenhower warned us of the rise of the military-industrial-complex and its potential to have an overbearing influence on government.

Today journalists like Glenn Greenwald warn us about the Deep State which he explains is the “agencies in Washington that are permanent power factions.

“They stay and exercise power even as presidents who are elected come and go.

“They typically exercise their power in secret ... barely subject to democratic accountability if they’re subject to it at all.”

Steven Greer possibly goes even further by informing us that “there are two governments.

“There’s the government of ‘We the people’... that we have elected and those who have been appointed and since WWII there has evolved a monster... and that is the deep national security state of unacknowledged special access projects.”

This is something we really need to research and think about and by doing so we put away childish notions of how Trump’s presumed or apparent personality flaws will have any baring on the lives of US citizens in the next four to eight years.

Chomsky talks about how “individuals in charge... have to act within an institutional framework which requires vicious activity. You’re the head of a corporation you’ve got to be an immoral monster otherwise you can’t survive as the head of a corporation.

“If you’re part of a state system, you’re part of a mafia. And international affairs runs like the mafia.”

That’s something more to research.

They are all basically saying that it matters very little whether you have Donald Trump as President or Mary Poppins. The end result will be surprisingly similar.

Louis Shawcross, Hillsborough, Co Down