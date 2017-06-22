It might be unhelpful to refer to gay marriage as sin, but scripture says it is such

The letter by Colin Flinn (‘PCI still alienates its LGBT members,’ June 9) raises a number of issues.

The old adage ‘Don’t blame the messenger’ applies abundantly throughout this letter.

Colin’s dispute is not with me or the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, but with the Apostle Paul and ultimately with God.

It is the responsibility of both the Church and individual Christians to proclaim the word of the Lord as revealed in scripture.

Making reference to ‘gay marriage’ as sin may well be considered by Colin Flinn as ‘unhelpful’ but it is explicitly stated, along with other actions, as such in scripture. (Romans 1:26-28, 1 Corinthians 6:9-11 etc).

Mr Flinn has avoided the clear teaching of Paul that Christians should not engage in such practices. BUT Paul goes on to affirm (1 Corinthians 6:11) “And that is what some of you were. But you were washed, you were sanctified, you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by the Spirit of our God.”

They evidently abandoned their old sinful lifestyle (Repentance) and were therefore accepted as Christians (Forgiveness).

Colin states ‘We all aspire to express our love for the person we are attracted to, no matter what our sexual orientation is. How do we express this? I’m leaving that to your imagination...’

If Colin is not making reference to a bunch of rainbow coloured roses perhaps he would have the courage to enlighten our imagination.

The issue for Christians both individually and collectively as a church is the issue of authority.

The authority for the life of Christian living does not come from the current popularism of the day but from God. “It is the privilege, right and duty of everyone to examine the Scriptures personally, and each individual is bound to submit to their authority.”

It is sad to think, that in this the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, Colin Flinn appears to refuse to acknowledge the sole authority of scripture in life and conduct.

I ask the question ‘why is Colin Flinn so interested in the actions of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, even visiting the General Assembly meetings, when he is not a member of that church?’

Brian Kennaway, Presbyterian Minister (Retired)